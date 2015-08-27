Ruben Duiveman

Day 006 - Currency status card

Day 006 - Currency status card converter graph currency dailyuielement
For Daily UI Elements for 100 (work)days. This is day 006.
My challenge for today is a Currency Status Card.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
