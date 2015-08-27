Werns Diedericks

Maxidor Navigation Icons

Werns Diedericks
Werns Diedericks
Hire Me
  • Save
Maxidor Navigation Icons navigation icons digital website shield defence trust elephant rebrand gates security maxidor
Download color palette

Along with the rebrand of Maxidor I had the opportunity to present a new design for their website.

I designed these icons for the main website navigation.

In the end the proposal wasn't approved, but I still have the website up on the staging server. You can have a look here: Maxidor Website on Staging

Please keep in mind that while the site is mostly functional, it was designed only for presentation purposes and may contain fictional content.

Werns Diedericks
Werns Diedericks
Illustrator & Designer
Hire Me

More by Werns Diedericks

View profile
    • Like