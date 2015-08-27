Bhakti Pasaribu

Dribbble SVG Animation

Hi friends,

Here's what the cool thing about SVG, you can animate almost everything!

So, I re-create dribbble logo on Sketch App and put some animation on it with Greensock TweenMax.

Live preview : http://codepen.io/balapa/live/ojvXRj

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
