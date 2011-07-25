Hampus Högberg

Illustration - Onitsuka Tiger

Hampus Högberg
Hampus Högberg
  • Save
Illustration - Onitsuka Tiger onitsuka tiger illustration boom box blaster colors promotional
Download color palette

Illustration for an Onitsuka Tiger campaign.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Hampus Högberg
Hampus Högberg

More by Hampus Högberg

View profile
    • Like