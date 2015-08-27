Derrick Kempf

True Painting Logo Concept

Derrick Kempf
Derrick Kempf
Hire Me
  • Save
True Painting Logo Concept stroke lines paint brush painting
Download color palette

Logo for a local painting co.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Derrick Kempf
Derrick Kempf
Brand identity designer and illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Derrick Kempf

View profile
    • Like