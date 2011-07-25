Phil Coffman

Evolution(s)

Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
  • Save
Evolution(s) mark personal brand superhero
Download color palette

While working on the redesign of my site I'm revisiting my mark. I wanted to move away from Knockout and go with something a little more custom and slightly chunkier. I'm experimenting with the outer shape as well. Thoughts between these two?

Also, hi. :)

4078094951304c0bd20cb327df9accf9
Rebound of
Personal Mark
By Phil Coffman
View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
Digital Designer

More by Phil Coffman

View profile
    • Like