Rob Hopkins

"Buffalo Made" Monogram Sketches

Rob Hopkins
Rob Hopkins
Hire Me
  • Save
"Buffalo Made" Monogram Sketches logo design monogram typography type buffalo clothing fashion apparel
Download color palette

From the sketchbook: the whole thing is still a work in progress, but essentially, "Buffalo Made" will be a fashion line that speaks to Buffalo's population that is both proud and stylish.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Rob Hopkins
Rob Hopkins
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rob Hopkins

View profile
    • Like