Winnipeg Jets #1

The Winnipeg Jets unveiled their new logo the other day, and the result was neither the throwback to their former glory days I was hoping for or particularly good. So, I decided I’d have a little fun and see what I could come up with.

Posted on Jul 25, 2011
