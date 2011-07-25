Nick Visser

Shipment Visual shipmentapp beta signup vintage
This is part of the visual I worked on for Kevin Kalle and Jonno Riekwel.

It's now live on the sign up page for Shipmentapp

We're getting ready for departure. Apply for a boarding pass to get early access to the beta.

wallpapers available here: http://shipmentapp.com/wallpapers

Posted on Jul 25, 2011
