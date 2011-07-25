Carlos Fernandez

Healthcare Co. logo concept

Carlos Fernandez
Carlos Fernandez
Hire Me
  • Save
Healthcare Co. logo concept m cyan blue letter initial logo iconic simple clean red maroon colorful layer transparent overlap navy indigo health healthcare medical consulting service professional partnership
Download color palette

Logo option for a healthcare consultancy company whose name starts with an M (can't disclose the name quite yet). Hoping they choose this logo out of the set, but we'll see..

Carlos Fernandez
Carlos Fernandez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Carlos Fernandez

View profile
    • Like