Dribbble Color Picker Bookmarklet

I’ve written a simple bookmarklet for dribbble that shows you a list of colors used in a shot so you can easily copy the RGB values to your clipboard.

Tested on Chrome, Safari & Firefox.

Information and installation instructions

Posted on Jul 25, 2011
