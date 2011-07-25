Jonno Riekwel

Designers. We're getting ready for departure

Jonno Riekwel
Jonno Riekwel
Hire Me
  • Save
Designers. We're getting ready for departure shipmentapp beta signup
Download color palette

Worked with Nick Visser and Kevin Kalle on the sign up page for Shipmentapp

We're getting ready for departure. Apply for a boarding pass to get early access to our beta.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Jonno Riekwel
Jonno Riekwel
iA/UI/UX Designer and Front-end Developer.
Hire Me

More by Jonno Riekwel

View profile
    • Like