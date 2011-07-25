Anthony Ticknor

$109

Anthony Ticknor
Anthony Ticknor
  • Save
$109 button
Download color palette

Modifying the text / layout of the sign up form. Playing with transparencies... Trying to make the sign up button stand out more.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Anthony Ticknor
Anthony Ticknor

More by Anthony Ticknor

View profile
    • Like