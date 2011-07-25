Chris Sandlin

Cabeza De Fuego!

So this is a hot sauce bottle spoof of the Marvel Comic character Dormammu (from Marvel vs Capcom 3).

The client (http://brokentier.com) wanted something loosely based off the character since Dormammu's head is constantly on fiyah'.

Go pick it up now if you're a fighting game / Marvel fan!

Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Senior Designer at Mailchimp ✌ ಠ‿ ಠ ✌
