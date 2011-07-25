Alan Dowling

Illustratred Lion

Alan Dowling
Alan Dowling
  • Save
Illustratred Lion illustration lion
Download color palette

Tried a few options and ended up just drawing this right into Photoshop. Won't be using it on the project afterall but this guy was a blast to draw.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Alan Dowling
Alan Dowling

More by Alan Dowling

View profile
    • Like