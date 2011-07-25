Ryan Doggendorf

Live at KDHX: Volume 9

Ryan Doggendorf
Ryan Doggendorf
Hire Me
  • Save
Live at KDHX: Volume 9 music album electro radio station kdhx st. louis saint louis rad rock
Download color palette

Working up a new live album for an independent radio station in Saint Louis. They wanted to continue a look and illustration style I developed last year. I will post more as I am finishing it up this week.

This is easily one of my favorite projects I have worked on this year.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Ryan Doggendorf
Ryan Doggendorf
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ryan Doggendorf

View profile
    • Like