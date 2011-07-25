Anthony Wartinger

I Won't Be No Runaway

I Won't Be No Runaway the national runaway purple black white texture
Daily Design. “I won’t be no runaway. ‘Cause I won’t run.” From the song Runaway by the National.

See it in full here.
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.

