Anne-Davnes Elser

Initial F grape vine as Monogram revision

Anne-Davnes Elser
Anne-Davnes Elser
  • Save
Initial F grape vine as Monogram revision pencil sketch calligraphy graphite grapes vine leaves monogram
Download color palette

Revision per client to make the character more apparent - just moved the f's horizontal intersection above the leaf. Tightened the drawing, created grape blossoms, etc. Will ink up this week!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Anne-Davnes Elser
Anne-Davnes Elser

More by Anne-Davnes Elser

View profile
    • Like