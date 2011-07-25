Scott Robbins

Muddy Chicken tee for New Balance/Dustin Pedroia

Muddy Chicken tee for New Balance/Dustin Pedroia sports vector apparel drawing
Download color palette

Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia has a new nickname courtesy of Josh Beckett. New Balance, who endorses Pedroia, commissioned these tees exclusively for the clubhouse. And yet, at least at the time of this posting, no one can really explain why it's "Muddy Chicken."

Posted on Jul 25, 2011
