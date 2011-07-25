Bendsen

Aalborg Håndbold Support Logo
I got the chance to help a local handball support club by creating their new logo.

The wave in the shield represents the fjord of Aalborg, called Limfjorden.
I chose this symbol for the logo, due to geographically characteristic of the city - but also because of the waves power and propulsion.

Posted on Jul 25, 2011
