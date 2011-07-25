Aalborg Håndbold Support Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I got the chance to help a local handball support club by creating their new logo.
The wave in the shield represents the fjord of Aalborg, called Limfjorden.
I chose this symbol for the logo, due to geographically characteristic of the city - but also because of the waves power and propulsion.