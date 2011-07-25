Our app is officially submitted to the app store! Check out the teaser page here:

http://visnapp.com/

Visn (pronounced 'vision') is a feed reader that ignores text associated with posts, instead serving up imagery from popular sites in a gallery-like format. We're hoping it'll be a great inspiration tool for creative folks.

Sign up for the email, or watch our dribbble and we'll let you know as soon as it's available.