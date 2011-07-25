Jaysen Hope

Phone & Facetime Icons

Jaysen Hope
Jaysen Hope
  • Save
Phone & Facetime Icons ios iphone icon app phone facetime lens camera apple metallic metal stainless steel brushed
Download color palette

Playing with some effects. Phone & FaceTime icon for iOS

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Jaysen Hope
Jaysen Hope

More by Jaysen Hope

View profile
    • Like