Kirill Demidenko

Kaskad

Kirill Demidenko
Kirill Demidenko
  • Save
Kaskad logo identity lettering
Download color palette

Logo for the stunt movie festival. Russia/Moscow

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Kirill Demidenko
Kirill Demidenko

More by Kirill Demidenko

View profile
    • Like