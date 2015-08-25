Icon Utopia is Live!

Icon Utopia is finally live! I'm so happy about this!

To celebrate the launch of my blog I’ve chosen five the most insanely popular and shared ones, the articles that have proved to be really valuable for you. This is a way to quickly and easily discover my best works.

Check out my 5 best articles so far:

• How to Master Pixel Perfect Icons

• 6 steps to make your icon set cohesive

• My Icon Design Process

• 4 Reasons Why Icon Design Is The Future

• 6 Reasons Why Sketching Is Important!

Starting from tomorrow on, I’ll be posting one article per day until I catch up, and afterwards I will concentrate on revealing the best practices and techniques that will help make a steady income and build a career of an icon designer. I have big plans for Icon Utopia, so stay tuned for more awesomeness!

