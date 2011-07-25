kajdax

Double Avatar

kajdax
kajdax
Hire Me
  • Save
Double Avatar illustration icon design avatar face twitter superman tie kryptonite
Download color palette

Look up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane!
It's my new twitter avatar.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
kajdax
kajdax
Illustration & Design for digital products
Hire Me

More by kajdax

View profile
    • Like