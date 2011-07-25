Ryan Poolos

Aku Aku

Ryan Poolos
Ryan Poolos
  • Save
Aku Aku crash bandicoot playstation tiki aku
Download color palette

Took me way to long to post my debut shot. But I felt like making this tonight.

I'd really love to hear some serious criticisms and suggestions for improvement. Looking to grow as a designer.

Edit: I suppose for some real advice it might be useful to see the full work. http://cl.ly/8jhC

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Ryan Poolos
Ryan Poolos

More by Ryan Poolos

View profile
    • Like