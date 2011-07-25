Sam Mularczyk

Grooveshark for Windows Phone Concept

Sam Mularczyk
Sam Mularczyk
  • Save
Grooveshark for Windows Phone Concept concept idea grooveshark wp7 pivot panorama windows phone
Download color palette

Love my Windows Phone... except for its lack of a Grooveshark app. Here's one I mocked up in the Metro UI style. (background image is from an official Grooveshark theme)

See bigger: http://d.pr/819N+

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Sam Mularczyk
Sam Mularczyk

More by Sam Mularczyk

View profile
    • Like