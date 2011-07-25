Alexander Pankratov

Ajax 404 (animated)

I like my error messages short and mildly apologetic.

(note) This gif is too fast for Chrome/Safari and they will animate it much slooooower than it tells them to. Try looking at it with Firefox.

Rebound of
Minimalistic image frames
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
