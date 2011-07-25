George Plendl

Sizing Selection

George Plendl
George Plendl
  • Save
Sizing Selection ui ux
Download color palette

Sizing selection screen for a B2B application, Elastic Suite.

http://www.elasticsuite.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
George Plendl
George Plendl

More by George Plendl

View profile
    • Like