Roman Karimov

Angry little tape face

Roman Karimov
Roman Karimov
  • Save
Angry little tape face logo identity branding icon tape face
Download color palette

ALTF (Angry Little Tape Face) is a music store offering a wide range of music genres but with a specific interest in alternative and independent artists and record labels.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Roman Karimov
Roman Karimov

More by Roman Karimov

View profile
    • Like