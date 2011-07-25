Sharon Milne

Nobody is Perfect

Nobody is Perfect
RIP Amy Winehouse, your Back to Black album touched me and helped me mend.
As Paul Gambaccini says, "we've lost 20 years of good records"
Nobody is perfect and 27 is way too young to die.

Posted on Jul 25, 2011
