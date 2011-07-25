Bryan Veloso

Cross and Chrysanthemum

Bryan Veloso
Bryan Veloso
  • Save
Cross and Chrysanthemum ireland japan celtic cross chrysanthemum bacon ipsum
Download color palette

Having fun with some emblems for a long-overdue project (that'll hopefully be out soon).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Bryan Veloso
Bryan Veloso
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Bryan Veloso

View profile
    • Like