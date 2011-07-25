Breno Masi

My Logo

Breno Masi
Breno Masi
  • Save
My Logo logo macmasi iphone mac masi
Download color palette

My logo by Raphael Lopes (http://dribbble.com/raphaellopesph)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Breno Masi
Breno Masi

More by Breno Masi

View profile
    • Like