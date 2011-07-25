Xplaye

Ilustration Friday #1 - Tropical

Ilustration Friday #1 - Tropical typography illustration yellow mexico
A first draft for the "Viernes de Ilustración" (illustration friday) arranged by Golpeavisa, from Mexico. The first topic is 'tropical' so we're testing some color modes at the moment before the final composition.

We will reboud it soon.

Posted on Jul 25, 2011
