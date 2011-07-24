John Sullivan Hamilton

iPad Dessert App (yum)

ipad ios interface recipe food ui
Doing a quick iOS recipe app project for myrecipes.com. Strictly painting pixels on this one, not in control of ux. It's been a while, kind of refreshing and frustrating at the same time.

This is first pass at the recipe detail page. Will be posting up more as I go along...

Posted on Jul 24, 2011
