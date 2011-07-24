Absorptivebob Squarepants

Mud!

Heeeeere's the last of the 3 pieces recently completed. Enjoy it folks!! See the full image here (it kinda makes more sense that way): http://idothedirtywork.blogspot.com/2011/07/loooong-overdue-update.html

Posted on Jul 24, 2011
