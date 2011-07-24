Silver Screen Society Illustration

Really excited to be a part of this project. Love what people are doing for it. This film, "The Hourglass Sanatorium" is a TRIP. Wild. Excited to have participated mostly because it forced me to watch this film I typically wouldn't have watched. Was completely worth it.

This nurse at the sanatorium was the most intriguing to me. Creepy and unnerving.

More images to come and a link to the post when she's ready.