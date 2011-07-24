Matt Wadsworth

Portfolio Light

Matt Wadsworth
Matt Wadsworth
  • Save
Portfolio Light web portfolio logo nav
Download color palette

Started a re-design of my portfolio last night. Want it to be really light and clean and to be able to show my work in more detail, basically the complete opposite to my current one.

This is what I currently have, repeated preview images are obviously just placeholders. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2011
Matt Wadsworth
Matt Wadsworth

More by Matt Wadsworth

View profile
    • Like