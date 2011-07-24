Kurt Madsen

Concerned Batman

Concerned Batman illustration batman caped crusader dark knight bw black and white lineart sketch adobe ideas ipad
Went looking for some inspiration on Dribbble the other day, and Eric fulfilled.

Thanks, man. :)

