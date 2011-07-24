Hayden Tarr

Chrome Icon

Chrome Icon chrome icon google replacement
Wanted to make a Chrome icon that would fit in with the rest of my dock. Still tweaking it.. Check out the full view here http://cl.ly/2u2q1A1r2t2w0B0Z231m

Posted on Jul 24, 2011
