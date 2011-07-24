Valerie Parizeault

Logo Simple Living

Valerie Parizeault
Valerie Parizeault
  • Save
Logo Simple Living logo whimsical illustration
Download color palette

a new illustrative-type of logo I'm working on ^_^ I always hand-draw my logo first, how do you work when designing a logo?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2011
Valerie Parizeault
Valerie Parizeault

More by Valerie Parizeault

View profile
    • Like