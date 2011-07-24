Seth Sandler

Audio Menu #2

Seth Sandler
Seth Sandler
ui interface nodebeat ios app audio music
Made the inset segments full opacity so the texture doesn't show through. Made the texture pattern opacity 10% (much lower than before). Tinted the plus/minus buttons so they don't disappear into the background like they were. Lowered the opacity on the slider drop-shadows so it's not as distracting. Adjusted the waveform buttons to look more inset (might need some more work on that?).

http://NodeBeat.com

Rebound of
Audio Menu
By Seth Sandler
Posted on Jul 24, 2011
Seth Sandler
Seth Sandler

