Audio Menu #2

Made the inset segments full opacity so the texture doesn't show through. Made the texture pattern opacity 10% (much lower than before). Tinted the plus/minus buttons so they don't disappear into the background like they were. Lowered the opacity on the slider drop-shadows so it's not as distracting. Adjusted the waveform buttons to look more inset (might need some more work on that?).

http://NodeBeat.com