Brendan Falkowski

Crawlbar UI

Brendan Falkowski
Brendan Falkowski
  • Save
Crawlbar UI ui crawlbar
Download color palette

Abandoned UI prototype. Works great with a mouse, but needs significant usability work for touch devices (then keyboard). With resources spent, it's headed for this project's cutting room floor unfortunately.

Prime for GitHub methinks? It's built with responsive design in mind, but still pretty ugly behind the curtain.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2011
Brendan Falkowski
Brendan Falkowski

More by Brendan Falkowski

View profile
    • Like