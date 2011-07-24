Crawlbar UI

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Abandoned UI prototype. Works great with a mouse, but needs significant usability work for touch devices (then keyboard). With resources spent, it's headed for this project's cutting room floor unfortunately.
Prime for GitHub methinks? It's built with responsive design in mind, but still pretty ugly behind the curtain.