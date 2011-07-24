Suleiman Leadbitter

Suljam Logo

Suleiman Leadbitter
Suleiman Leadbitter
  • Save
Suljam Logo logo typography
Download color palette

Very rough concept of a funky looking logo.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2011
Suleiman Leadbitter
Suleiman Leadbitter

More by Suleiman Leadbitter

View profile
    • Like