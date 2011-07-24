Sean Ferguson

Gnomeday

Sean Ferguson
Sean Ferguson
  • Save
Gnomeday vector illustration character inkstatic mascot
Download color palette

Had to run a system restore and lost some work from yesterday. What a great chance to take a snapshot or two of the rebuilding process!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2011
Sean Ferguson
Sean Ferguson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sean Ferguson

View profile
    • Like