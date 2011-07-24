Linda Leow

Lucky Tote Bag add

Linda Leow
Linda Leow
  • Save
Lucky Tote Bag add illustrator tote bag wash café lucky friends character design
Download color palette

ok not the best ad, but I had fun making it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2011
Linda Leow
Linda Leow
This is me.

More by Linda Leow

View profile
    • Like