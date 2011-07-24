Luís Carmona

the ratazanas - lick it back

ratazanas reggae portugal lick it back sixties jamaica
This was the artwork for my band's second album. The mood was all about history and since we are portuguese and have some portuguese themed songs, something about the ocean made a lot of sense.

So after finding the perfect image (which is taken from the game Ancient Trader) it was just a matter of finding the adequate type.

Posted on Jul 24, 2011
