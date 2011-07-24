the ratazanas - lick it back

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This was the artwork for my band's second album. The mood was all about history and since we are portuguese and have some portuguese themed songs, something about the ocean made a lot of sense.
So after finding the perfect image (which is taken from the game Ancient Trader) it was just a matter of finding the adequate type.