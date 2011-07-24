Victor Ingman

iPad icons

Victor Ingman
Victor Ingman
  • Save
iPad icons ipad apple iunits ios clear small pixel lock screen lockscreen
Download color palette

I hope you like them, cause I'm pretty darn proud of them, never done something this small and detailed as these two! :D

Enjoy!
X

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2011
Victor Ingman
Victor Ingman

More by Victor Ingman

View profile
    • Like