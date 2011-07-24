Victor Vasquez

State Bicycle Co. Tank

Victor Vasquez
Victor Vasquez
  • Save
State Bicycle Co. Tank illustration typography t-shirt
Download color palette

Client decided to go with color, I think I'm fine with it.
http://www.statebicycle.com/category_s/32.htm

F03f9a4fe54876bbeb5a2be7ca1a63b8
Rebound of
Bike Jersey Patch 3
By Victor Vasquez
View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2011
Victor Vasquez
Victor Vasquez

More by Victor Vasquez

View profile
    • Like