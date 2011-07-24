James Scott

Talmid Branding

Talmid Branding logo branding vector church youth christian
First attempt at anything in the religious sector. Talmid is hebrew for "Disciple" so I wanted to touch on the mentor relationship by using a compass. "Guided Direction" was essentially the theme. It's for a primarily youthful audience so I didn't want to make the church symbolism to traditional.

Posted on Jul 24, 2011
